Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss, Returns to Social Media
October 28, 2020
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about the devastating loss of her pregnancy. Teigen announced earlier this month that the son, Jack, she was expecting with husband John Legend had passed away.

Now, after a brief return to social media to assure fans she’s “okay,” Teigen, 34, has penned an essay on Medium detailing her experience. The essay is titled “Hi.”

It truly is a powerful essay and well worth the full read. One of the big takes from the essay is that we are all too uncomfortable with uncomfortable. We have to become more comfortable with things that make us feel uneasy or we will be unable to grow and learn.

This point came through when she discussed the backlash for sharing the images from the hospital after Jack had died.

“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was,” she wrote. “I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it.”

“He hated it. I could tell,” Chrissy continued. “It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” the TV host began. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.”

“These photos are only for the people who need them,” she continued. “The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen ended the essay as she makes her “return back to life,” by showing her appreciation to her loving fans once more.

“I truly thank you for allowing me to do so. Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky.”

“With so, so, so much love, Chrissy.”

You can read the full essay here.

Lucas Bravo
This Is What Lucas Bravo Had to Say About Emily in Paris Critics and More Quickies

Teigen followed her Medium essay by a return to Instagram with an cooking video that featured her daughter Luna.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“I’ve missed posting my cookbook journey,” the Cravings author said, sharing a video of some veggies sizzling in the oven. “I [am] so incredibly proud — it will absolutely be my best ever.”

“I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey,” Teigen continued. “I love and missed you guys.”

“I’m back!” she added.

