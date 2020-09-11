Socialite Life
‘Christians’ Up in Arms Over ‘Inappropriate’ Candace Cameron Bure’s Husband PDA Photo
‘Christians’ Up in Arms Over ‘Inappropriate’ Candace Cameron Bure’s Husband PDA Photo

by
September 11, 2020
Candace Cameron Bure
Photo by Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure is hitting back at her critics who balked at a photo of her husband showing some PDA.

The Full House actress, 44, hit back at the “Christians” who claimed her recent Instagram post (see below) of her longtime husband, Valeri Bure, with his hand over her breast (with her top on) was “inappropriate.”

Come on “Christians!” It wasn’t as if she was topless and he was pinching her nipple!

The backlash caused Candace to delete the image from her Instagram page after being judged for being affectionate with her husband of 24 years, but not without some resistance. She later reposted the pic on her Instagram Stories and wrote over it, “Just a refresher of said post,” adding that her husband “approved this post.”

In a series of videos posted on her Stories, Candace also defended the snap. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob – my husband of 24 years – thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she responded to the criticism.

“We have so much fun together,” she said without regret, claiming, “He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

2019 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson’s American Music Awards Win Record With 25th Award

Candace Cameron Bure

The former D.J. Tanner-Fuller depicter said that she’s sorry for posting something that offended people, but quickly it took back. “I’m sorry if it offended you – I’m actually not sorry,” she said with a laugh. “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Candace and Valeri, who was a Russian NHL hockey player, tied the knot on June 22, 1996.

