Things Are Not Looking Good for Coachella 2020

You might want to hold off on making that crown of daisies until 2021 as it looks Coachella 2020 will most likely be totally canceled.
Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have reportedly asked artists scheduled to play the festival in October to instead play in 2021, signaling that the popular two-weekend music festival may again be postponed, according to Bloomberg.
READ MORE: Coachella 2020 Most Likely Postponed Until October 2020
The Indio festival, one of the largest in the world, draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world and was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16.
As the biggest festival in the U.S., Coachella brings in nearly $100 million for promoter Goldenvoice and its parent company AEG. In March, news surfaced that Goldenvoice had postponed Coachella to October from its annual April date due to the global health crisis.
Its three-day country music sister festival Stagecoach was rescheduled for Oct. 23-25.
Bloomberg did not mention whether Stagecoach performers were also being asked to shift their dates.
Coachella revealed its lineup for this year’s festival earlier this year, and it featured Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, Carly Rae Jepsen, and others.
