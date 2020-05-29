Things Are Not Looking Good for Coachella 2020

You might want to hold off on making that crown of daisies until 2021 as it looks Coachella 2020 will most likely be totally canceled.

Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have reportedly asked artists scheduled to play the festival in October to instead play in 2021, signaling that the popular two-weekend music festival may again be postponed, according to Bloomberg.

READ MORE: Coachella 2020 Most Likely Postponed Until October 2020

The Indio festival, one of the largest in the world, draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world and was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16.

Day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

As the biggest festival in the U.S., Coachella brings in nearly $100 million for promoter Goldenvoice and its parent company AEG. In March, news surfaced that Goldenvoice had postponed Coachella to October from its annual April date due to the global health crisis.

Its three-day country music sister festival Stagecoach was rescheduled for Oct. 23-25.

Bloomberg did not mention whether Stagecoach performers were also being asked to shift their dates.

Day 2 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Coachella revealed its lineup for this year’s festival earlier this year, and it featured Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, Carly Rae Jepsen, and others.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, People Share Photos of the Adorable Foxes Coming to Visit Them [OMG BLOG] This Hunky World Champion Skater Just Came Out By Posting an Adorable Photo With His Boyfriend [Towleroad] Alex Trebeck Looks Frail in Pap Pics [Evil Beet Gossip] Oh Dear, Seventeen Magazine. This Cover Did NOT Age Well. [Kenneth in the 212] Sharon Stone Has Been AMAZING at Cannes [Go Fug Yourself] Christian Cooper speaks about Amy Cooper, racism & bird-watching with the NYT [Celebitchy] Larry Kramer, AIDS Activist, Culture Critic, Playwright & Author, Dies at 84 [Boy Culture]

Featured in the SL Shop

OXO BREW Cold Brew Coffee Maker (32 ounces) with 10 Paper Filters Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

Perforated Rainmaker evenly distributes water over coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction

Simple Brew Release switch controls filtration process with one flick $ 49.95 Shop now

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.