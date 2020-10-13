Socialite Life
Now Reading
Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

by
October 13, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus after the Portuguese soccer federation announced his results.

The veteran striker played on Sunday in Portugal’s 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League match. Ronaldo is reportedly asymptomatic and is isolating.

Portugal will be without Ronaldo when they host Sweden on Wednesday in a UEFA Nations League game.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Nations League football match between France and Portugal, on October 11, 2020 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old played all of Sunday’s 0-0 draw against world champions France and came closest to scoring when he fired a left-footed strike at goal in added time, but his deflected shot was well saved by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

He also started in Portugal’s goalless draw against Spain in Lisbon last week, a game that marked his 200th appearance for his country at both youth and senior level.

Cristiano Ronaldo
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (C) shares a laugh with Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Nations League football match between France and Portugal, on October 11, 2020 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday (October 12, 2020), Ronaldo posted a picture of himself with the Portugal squad alongside the message: “United on and off the field!”

See Also
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2017 Time 100 Gala
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks In Response to Coronavirus

Yikes! It is time for everyone to get tested!

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X