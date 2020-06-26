Demi Lovato is ready to give fans a glimpse into her personal life as part of a new YouTube docuseries.

The singer will be the subject of the as-yet-untitled project, which will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, the man behind YouTube’s Justin Bieber: Seasons series, which documented the singer’s return to music.

Singer Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The series, showcasing the 27-year-old Lovato, will cover her near-fatal overdose in 2018 and her journey back to full health and sobriety, as well as key events including her landmark performance of the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

For Demi, the series comes three years after she teamed up with YouTube to release Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, which tackled her struggle with addiction and her initial journey to sobriety before her 2018 relapse.

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Lovato co-stars in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which debuts on Netflix today (June 26, 2020). The comedy, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams is about musicians competing to represent Iceland in the annual Eurovision Song Contest.

Demi plays Katiana, a top contender from Iceland, and director David Dobkin tells ABC Audio he was surprised she agreed to do it.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Demi Lovato News

“We do some weird stuff with her visually,” Dobkin explains. “I don’t want to say what that is, but I was worried when we sent it to her that she was gonna be like, ‘Ewww, I don’t want to do that!'” But she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s the reason I wanted to do it…the fact that you were gonna fuck me up like that, that was cool!'”

Photo by John Wilson/Netflix

In the film, Lovato performs “In the Mirror,” which was written and produced by Jörgen Elofsson.

Elofsson is known for working with such pop legends as Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, and Britney Spears.

Listen to “In the Mirror” below

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds True wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle: Wherever your day takes you, whatever your activity, it won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls; The Elite Active 65t are secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in ear stability

Personalize your sound: Whether you’re using these as Apple earbuds, Samsung earbuds or more, you can listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound on the Jabra Sound+ app. Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible

No audio dropouts – With Jabra’s 3rd generation true wireless stability, you can take calls and listen to music without worry about audio dropouts. And there are no pesky wires getting in the way of your workout $ 169.99 $ 119.99 Shop now

THE LATEST