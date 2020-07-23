Demi Lovato Engaged to Max Ehrich, Check Out Her Ring

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich announced their engagement on Instagram Wednesday evening (July 22, 2020), both sharing a series of romantic photos taken shortly after the proposal (courtesy of friend and photographer Angelo Kritikos, who hid behind some rocks to take the snaps, according to Lovato).

Lovato started dating Ehrich amid quarantine in March, this year.

As People reports, it was Ehrich who “got down on one knee” on a Malibu, California beach, presenting Lovato with a very big, very beautiful ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

Photo via Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato shared lovely tribute to her new fiancé on Instagram.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’—something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” she wrote. “To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

“@maxehrich—I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Lovato continued. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Max echoed Demi’s sentiment in his own Instagram post.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.”

“ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited,” he continued. “you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.”

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL,” Ehrich finished.

Ehrich and Lovato went public with their relationship in May as they shared a kiss in the video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s song “Stuck With U.”

The couple has been very Instagram “out there.” Here are some of the pics they’ve posted over the last few months.