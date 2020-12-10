In today’s Quickies — Dionne Warwick, Wendy Williams, Jessica Simpson, iCarly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sam Heughan, The Bee Gees, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has been trending all over social media lately. Now the music vet is making headlines once again for clapping back at Wendy Williams after the talk show host shared some less than favorable opinions about her on her daytime show.

“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick tweeted Wednesday morning, referencing a segment about her on The Wendy Williams Show the day before. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

