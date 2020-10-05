Dolly Parton May Pose for Playboy for Her 75th Birthday

Dolly Parton may be preparing for a return to Playboy.

During an interview this weekend on UK Radio 5 Live’s Scott Mills & Chris Stark show, Dolly said she might be willing to do it to mark her upcoming 75th birthday in January by doing another Playboy cover.

When asked if the rumors about the cover were true she replied, “Yeah I just might do it,” adding, “if I can do it in good taste and they want it and we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, we’ve talked about it,” the Daily Mail reports.

Dolly Parton attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images)

The “Jolene” singer said it would be a “hoot” to return to Playboy, over 40 years after appearing on the cover in a now-famous black bunny suit with a pink necktie and cuffs back in October 1978.

Dolly Parton is keeping busy, as she just released her first Christmas album in 30 years on Friday. A Holly Dolly Christmas includes a collection of Christmas standards and collaborations.

Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This holiday season, Parton fans will also see the singer in Christmas on the Square, a new Netflix movie hitting the streaming service on Nov. 22.

The film stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller, who returns to her hometown after her father dies to evict everyone during the holiday season. Parton stars as the angel who rekindles Regina’s old romance and helps inspire her to change her mind. The film will include 14 Parton songs, including the title track.

