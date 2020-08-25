Dorinda Medley is leaving Real Housewives of New York City after six seasons. The 55-year-old Bravo star made the announcement this morning (August 25, 2020).
Medley wrote in Instagram:
What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…
But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.
I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.
Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.
Clip!
Dorinda
I have to say that this news has left me a bit shocked, but not very surprised.
Dorinda has had a rough go of it this season, with her cast mates and some fans thinking that she’s been too mean.
Medley joined the cast in 2015 and quickly rose the ranks to become a fan-favorite and she is going to be greatly missed as she made for some fantastic television.
THE LATEST
- Tyler Posey, Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles, Jake Shears, and More Insta Snaps
- Cute Overload! Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman
- Throwing a Labor Day Party? These Are Our Must Have Recommendations
- Was Dorinda Medley Fired From The Real Housewives of New York City?
- Podcasts You Should Know – Park Predators
- Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using Racial Slur in Video
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ It looks like Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars! [OMG BLOG]
★ Colton Haynes reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech and you can probably relate. [Towleroad]
★ Everything coming to TV and streaming in September. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ 46 Texans drank bleach this month, so officials once again had to warn the public not to drink bleach. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic‘s pain in the neck. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The 1980s VMAs highlights include mullets, curls, and Cher. So a whole lotta retro goodness! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty. [Celebitchy]
★ You have to hear what Jacob Blake Sr. has to say about his son’s shooting. [Boy Culture]