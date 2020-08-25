Dorinda Medley is leaving Real Housewives of New York City after six seasons. The 55-year-old Bravo star made the announcement this morning (August 25, 2020).

Medley wrote in Instagram:

What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…

But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.

I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.

Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.

Clip!

Dorinda

I have to say that this news has left me a bit shocked, but not very surprised.

Dorinda has had a rough go of it this season, with her cast mates and some fans thinking that she’s been too mean.

Medley joined the cast in 2015 and quickly rose the ranks to become a fan-favorite and she is going to be greatly missed as she made for some fantastic television.