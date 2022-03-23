Shocking shakeups! Bravo recasting Real Housewives Of New York City for Season 14 reboot, Ramona Singer out

Published by

Radar Online

Bravo is flipping the script on Real Housewives Of New York City, with executive producer Andy Cohen announcing a brand-new reboot as well as a second series following fan-favorites.

The network’s bold decision to break up their concepts into two shows “takes into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year,” Cohen told Variety in a new interview published on March 23. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

As for the reboot, Cohen said they have big things in store and plan to cast their net far and wide while looking for new personalities to captivate viewers.

“This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country,” he said. “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

The longtime host revealed that executives haven’t decided on a name for their series following some of the original castmates, although RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy were mentioned as being what they are referring to it so far.

“We’re looking at people who are beloved by fans,” he added, begging the question if Ramona Singer would be returning following season 13 drama.

Cohen and a Bravo spokesperson said official casting hasn’t begun, but Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and newcomer Eboni K. Williams are among those being considered.

“Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since Season 3. So I think, in theory, sure!” Cohen teased of their possible comeback.

RHONY first premiered in March 2008 with its latest season ending without a reunion in August 2021. During the show’s hiatus, Ramona and Luann starred in a Peacock spinoff series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“We are interviewing multiple groups of friends,” Cohen said while remaining mysterious about the reboot in talks to potentially air on Peacock, hinting that Eboni may be a perfect fit. “So, certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered.”