Miley Cyrus forced to make emergency landing after lightning strikes private jet in terrifying flight incident

Miley Cyrus confirmed that she is “safe” after her private jet was struck by lightning with her crew and loved ones aboard in a scary mid-flight incident.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” the Wrecking Ball singer, 29, began on March 23. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm.”

Due to the severe weather conditions, they had to make an emergency landing and were unable to fly into Paraguay, forcing Miley to cancel her performance at the Asunciónico festival. “I LOVE YOU,” she added with a heartbroken emoji.

Miley and her fellow passengers were shaken up in a video captured during the storm on their flight from Bogotá, Colombia, showing a bright flash of light outside her window as loud gasps could be heard. The We Can’t Stop hitmaker also shared another photo revealing damage done to the plane from the lightning strike.

“I’m going to try to not be dramatic but we almost died,” Brandi Cyrus, Miley’s sister who was on board at the time, said in a video shared via her Instagram Stories, adding, “Bottom’s up!”

A rep for theHannah Montana alum also said that “Miley and her travel party are safe” in a statement to E! News. “She will perform [at Asuncionico], pending that the festival doesn’t get canceled/postponed due to the flooding and inclement weather.”

On March 22, the official Twitter account for the music festival announced that because of flooding and other extreme weather conditions, they were forced to cancel the first day of the event. Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly were also slated to perform on opening day.

Miley previously rocked the stage at Lollapalooza Chile 2022 and gushed over her experience.

“I knew that these festivals were going to be extra special because I am so inspired by all of you and inspired by the culture, all of the color and the tradition,” she said. “And I love … a culture that respects and honors everything that was before us.”

Miley added, “I wanted to put together a show that, like you, honors every part of my history, my present and my future.”