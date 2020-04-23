How Rich Is Drake? Just Ask His $395,000 Horsehair Mattress

Drake truly knows how to live the life of luxury in his $100,000,000 Toronto mansion, and it’s fair to say there were definitely no expenses spared when it came to the bedroom.

The “Toosie Slide” rapper recently gave fans and interior design enthusiasts an inside look at his 50,000-square-foot pad in an Architectural Digest cover story.

In addition to the many amenities Champagne Papi’s crib has to offer – including an NBA regulation-sized indoor court and a singing toilet – the monumental master suite is home to a custom bed worth almost $400,000.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” Drake told the publication. “The bed lets you float…”

Drizzy’s rare mattress was created by fifth-generation, family-owned Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens. Dubbed “Grand Vividus,” the $395,000 bed is part of a collaboration with luxury designer Ferris Rafauli, the mastermind behind Drake’s Toronto home.

Each Hästens mattress is meticulously hand-crafted from natural material such as horse hair, wool, cotton, and flax, and is intended to last between 50-100 years.

According to Complex, Hästens will also send a team to a customer’s house three to five times a year to flip and massage the mattress for free. “Grand Vividus” weighs almost half a ton and took around 600 hours to make.

But is it comfortable?

