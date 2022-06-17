Drake releases new album Honestly, Nevermind: Listen

Drake is back. The OVO rapper has just announced his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind was released today (Jun. 17, 2022). The new project serves as a follow-up to Certified Lover Boy which was released back in September 2021.

This release comes as quite a surprise for hip-hop fans across the globe as the Canadian artist hasn’t dropped any hints of a forthcoming album in recent memory, and fans waited three years for CLB after Scorpion dropped.

However, it’s no secret that he’s been in the studio lately as 2022 has seen a handful of Drake features. He popped up Future’s record I Never Liked You for a pair of songs, linked with Gunna for “P Power” and aligned with Jack Harlow for an incredible verse on “Churchill Downs” and comical music video shot at the Kentucky Derby.

After tapping Damien Hirst for his pregnant lady emoji artwork to use as his album cover for CLB, Drake has approached this newest body of work with a more simplistic design. The words Honestly, Nevermind are written out in a crystalized font and backdropped in black.

Drake has shared the first video from Honestly, Nevermind, directed by Director X and featuring a Tristan Thompson cameo, Drake marries 23 women.

The video includes a “Free YSL” message, supporting the YSL artists currently being held on racketeering charges. Check out the video below.

Honestly, Nevermind arrived overnight with just a few hours’ notice. Producers include Black Coffee, Gordo, Alex Lustig (who also plays keys on “Calling My Name”), and Beau Nox (who plays guitar on “Overdrive” and sings on “Down Hill”).

Congolese singer Mukengerwa “Tresor” Riziki also appears several times. 21 Savage is the album’s sole featured artist, appearing on the last track titled “Jimmy Cooks.”

LISTEN to Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind

