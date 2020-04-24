Elijah Wood, Animal Crossing, a Fan, and Turnips

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gave a fan a visit to remember when he showed up to their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island to sell turnips.

Wood visited a Twitter users’ island to sell turnips. The exchange was documented by Jessa, twitter username @directedbyrian, on Thursday.

The user claimed Wood reached out to her on Twitter Thursday after she claimed that her Nook’s Cranny turnip prices were 599 bells. This attracted a handful of online friends, including Wood.

For those who don’t understand the process, Animal Crossing users can buy turnips each Sunday for the potential of selling them for giant profits later in the week. Not every island has monumental profits available, so an entire internet community began to welcome digital travelers to sell during peak markets. This has seemingly led to some unusual—and—welcomed online friendships.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

Jessa shared screengrabs of Wood visiting her island, and he seemed incredibly polite. One photo shows the Lord of the Rings star remark that her island is beautiful.

He even showed politeness in his search for new fruits. Instead of ransacking Jessa’s island like a rude traveler, she screenshotted Wood asking to pick some fruit from her trees.

It goes to show that even celebrities aren’t afraid to ask the internet for help when it comes to conquering the Animal Crossing stalk market.

