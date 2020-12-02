Elliot Page’s wife Emma Portner expresses support after the actor comes out as transgender

Elliot Page’s wife Emma Portner has shared a message of support for the actor after he came out as transgender.
Page made the announcement on Tuesday on social media, writing: “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”
Portner, a professional dancer, shared Page’s message on Instagram and added as a caption: “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.
“I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”
Page announced his marriage to Portner in 2018, sharing a photo of both of their hands sporting wedding rings on Instagram. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote at the time of Portner.
Page currently stars as as Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Back in 2007, the actor had a breakthrough role in Juno, the coming-of-age film directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody.
In Tuesday’s social media post, Page asked the public for patience, writing: “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’, and of violence.”
Page received support from a number of celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Olivia Munn, Anna Kendrick, and more.
