The new paramour of Timothée Chalamet, Eiza González is experiencing her first Hollywood scandal. Welcome to the big leagues baby.
González has apologized for wearing blackface while appearing on a telenovela more than a decade ago, stating she was “pressured against [her] will.”
The 30-year-old actress found herself at the center of a race row when photos of her wearing blackface on the show Lola, Érase Una Vez in 2007, began circulating on social media.
Explaining how she came to wear blackface, Eiza said she was unable to speak up for herself as she was underage.
In a statement released to Page Six, Eiza said: ‘I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup in images circulating.
“As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now.”
Eiza went on to address other photos of her from a trip to Japan which saw her wearing traditional geisha clothing.
The Bloodshot actress went on: “According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup. It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation.”
Sharing her own experiences with discrimination, Eiza revealed: “As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person.”
“More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone.”
Twitter was obviously not happy about this, however, she did have a few defenders.
One follower said, “How does this make her a monster. Do you know the backstory? Do you know she was only a teenager when this happened. She was forced to do it by the soap opera producers. It was her first job in the industry. She was ignorant about the subject and probably scare to lose her job.”
Eiza is just one of the handful of public figures who are apologizing for photos of themselves dressed in blackface.
On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel issued an apology in response to numerous offensive comedy sketches. He stated that he genuinely apologizes to “those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup [he] wore or the words [he] spoke.” Others include Jimmy Fallon, Howard Stern, and Tina Fey for moments featured on 30 Rock.
