Evangeline Lilly Apologies for Dismissive and Arrogant Comments

Actress Evangeline Lilly says she is now social distancing—and she wants to offer a “sincere and heartfelt” apology for her earlier remarks on the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old Ant-Man actor drew flak from not just the social media users but also her fellow industry insiders, which finally drove her towards accepting her mistake publicly.

Sharing an extensive Instagram post, Lilly wrote: “Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.”

“At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.”

“Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she continued.

Offering her apologies, the Canadian-born actor said: “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

“My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation,” she confessed.

She then lauded the first responders and the frontliners in the fight against the global pandemic, saying: “I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected.”

“I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all,” she said.

“At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time.”

“When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now.”

