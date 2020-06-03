Socialite Life debuted back in 2003 and as a tribute to the thousands of articles and galleries that we’ve published over the years, we’ve reached back into the Socialite Life vault and are featuring another one of our favorite stories of the past in this Socialite Life Flashback. This article was originally published on May 16, 2007.

I certainly hope not. Mrs. Robin Wright Penn would not be a happy camper. Then again, it might be a relief. Don’t they live separate lives and he lives in a trailer during the week or something?

Eve is explaining Sean Penn showing up at the police station after she got her ass busted for D.U.I. as just a friends thing.

Eve attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Rapperista Eve says that there’s no funny business between herself and married actor Sean Penn, even though he showed up in the middle of the night to “see how Eve was doing” when she got popped for DUI late last month.

Hip-hop authority SOHH.com talked to Eve exclusively, and she told them that any speculation about her and Penn’s relationship is just that — speculation. “There’s no craziness going on. I’ve known him for years,” says Eve. “We got mutual friends. He saw what was happening and he just wanted to make sure I was cool.”

Apparently, he also offered to pay her 30K bail, which she was all set with. This doesn’t shock me. Though Sean’s kinda humorless and intense – he also seems to genuinely want to help out.

Sean Penn poses at the “Meet Me In Australia” event benefiting Australia Wildlife Relief Efforts at Los Angeles Zoo on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Remember during Katrina when he got his own rowboat and went in search of people to rescue? He’s also one helluva an actor. I’m not up his ass or anything but he’s a lot easier to tolerate than some of these other freaks.

THE LATEST

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Cuisinart, AirFryer, Silver Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

Specially engineered motor fan and heater deliver powerful airflow and high heat for perfectly fried results; quiet operation- optimal performance with minimal noise

Compact design, large capacity- fits easily on any kitchen countertop and air fries up to 2. 5 lb. Of food; adjustable time (0 to 60 minutes) and temperature (warm to 450ºf) endless meal possibilities $ 99.95 Shop now

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, These New Costumes by the Cheap Cosplay Guy Are Genius [OMG BLOG] NFL Player’s Encounter with White Elderly Woman Goes Viral: ‘I Just Want You to Know You Matter to Me’ — WATCH [Towleroad] Sharon Stone Give Instructions on Creating a Safe Room in IG Video [Evil Beet Gossip] I Never Once Understood the Fascination With Britney [Sic] Spears, Until THIS [Kenneth in the 212] One Thing We Can Always Count On: Ben Affleck WILL Go To Dunkin Donuts [Go Fug Yourself] Nip/Tuck Star Kelly Carlson Explains Why She Gave Up Her Acting Career [Celebitchy] Beyoncé Calls Out the Inaction on the Murders of Black Men by Police Officers [Boy Culture]