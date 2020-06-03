Socialite Life debuted back in 2003 and as a tribute to the thousands of articles and galleries that we’ve published over the years, we’ve reached back into the Socialite Life vault and are featuring another one of our favorite stories of the past in this Socialite Life Flashback. This article was originally published on May 16, 2007.
I certainly hope not. Mrs. Robin Wright Penn would not be a happy camper. Then again, it might be a relief. Don’t they live separate lives and he lives in a trailer during the week or something?
Eve is explaining Sean Penn showing up at the police station after she got her ass busted for D.U.I. as just a friends thing.
Rapperista Eve says that there’s no funny business between herself and married actor Sean Penn, even though he showed up in the middle of the night to “see how Eve was doing” when she got popped for DUI late last month.
Hip-hop authority SOHH.com talked to Eve exclusively, and she told them that any speculation about her and Penn’s relationship is just that — speculation. “There’s no craziness going on. I’ve known him for years,” says Eve. “We got mutual friends. He saw what was happening and he just wanted to make sure I was cool.”
Apparently, he also offered to pay her 30K bail, which she was all set with. This doesn’t shock me. Though Sean’s kinda humorless and intense – he also seems to genuinely want to help out.
Remember during Katrina when he got his own rowboat and went in search of people to rescue? He’s also one helluva an actor. I’m not up his ass or anything but he’s a lot easier to tolerate than some of these other freaks.
