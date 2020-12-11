Socialite Life
FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf for 'relentless' abuse
FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf for ‘relentless’ abuse

by
December 11, 2020
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Musician FKA twigs filed a lawsuit on Friday, December 11, 2020, claiming that during her yearlong relationship with Shia LaBeouf, he abused her multiple times and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

The musician alleges that over the course of their relationship, she experienced sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. A lawsuit has been filed against the actor in Los Angeles, which accuses him of “relentless abuse” during their relationship.

In addition to alleging instances of being choked while she was sleeping and thrown against a car, the 32-year-old British singer has also accused 34-year-old LaBeouf of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Stylist Karolyn Pho has also brought up similar allegations from her time with LaBeouf over the years. “So much goes into breaking down a man or woman to make them OK with a certain kind of treatment,” Pho told The NY Times.

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs, aka Tahliah Debrett Barnett, dated from 2018 to 2019. As for why she’s coming forward now, the 32-year old musician hopes that it will benefit other women who are going through, or have gone through, the same things in a relationship.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” she said in a new interview. LaBeouf has issued a response via an email to The New York Times, which you can read below.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” the statement reads. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

