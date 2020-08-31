Adult film star Ron Jeremy is set to be arraigned today (August 31, 2020) on 20 additional rape and other sexual assault charges involving 12 more women and a teenage girl in attacks dating back to 2004, bringing the number of alleged victims to 17.

Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty in June to allegations that he raped three women and sexually assaulted another in separate attacks going back to 2014.

The District Attorney’s Office amended the complaint Monday against the defendant, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, to include a total of eight forcible rapes and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, among other counts.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents between 2014 and 2019. The 67-year-old defendant could face up to 90 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

If convicted on all counts, the porn star could face up to 250 years in life in prison.

He has been jailed in lieu of $6.6 million bail, despite a defense request to lower the amount.

In July, a law enforcement official told The LA Times that the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department had received 30 new allegations of forcible rape and groping against Jeremy involving incidents that took place in L.A. County since 2000.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy (C) makes his first appearance in downtown Los Angeles Criminal Court, June 23, 2020. – Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday. (Photo by ROBERT GAUTHIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators said he had prowled the Sunset Strip and leveraged his celebrity status to gain access to women, who he then took advantage of while they were drunk.

While living in Los Angeles, I have to say that I did see Ron numerous times with some rather inebriated young women, as well as hitting up clubs with Corey Feldman and a bevy of rather young ladies.

Adult film actor Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. – Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014. The 67-year-old defendant could face up to 90 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)