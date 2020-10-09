Garcelle Beauvais has confirmed that she is returning for her second season as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I am returning to the Housewives, yes. You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready.”

Beauvais, 53, acknowledges the fact that Housewives historically have a tougher time on the show during their second run as opposed to their first season, which she admits she is “afraid of.”

Garcelle Beauvais arrives for the 10th Anniversary CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Gala at the Wiltern theatre in Los Angeles on January 15, 2020. – CORE (formerly known as J/P HRO) is marking the 10th anniversary of both the devastating 2010 Haitian earthquake and the subsequent founding of this organization by Sean Penn. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

“Lisa Rinna was like, ‘The second season is usually when things happen.’ And I said, ‘Is that a threat?'” she explained. “It concerns me, absolutely. I’m still human.”

As for her good friend Denise Richards leaving the show, Beauvais told ET, “I’m sad about it. I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise. I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it.”

Actress Garcelle Beauvais attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West hollywood, California. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

I was worried that because Beauvais had previously stated that she’d renew is Denise renewed, so I’m happy that she decided to stay despite Richards’ departure.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke are also set to return for the upcoming Season 11.

