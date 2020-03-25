Get Ready to Spark More Joy as New Marie Kondo Show Coming to Netflix, Plus The Circle and Love Is Blind Renewed

Netflix has made a deal with Marie Kondo to create an all-new series titled Sparking Joy.

This is a new series that follows her massively popular Netflix show Tidying Up, in which Kondo helped people declutter their homes.

In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo’s new joy-sparking mission.

Netflix also announced that it’s ramping up production with new seasons of Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm & Flow.

All of the series are set to premiere in 2021, and while that may seem far off now, here’s the good news: casting is currently open for many of them, so you can make the move from sitting on your couch to starring on the screen.

While last season’s Love Is Blind featured a cast of Atlanta-based singles looking to meet their match, for Season 2 it’s Chicago’s time to shine. If you’re based in or around the Windy City and searching for love, you can apply right here for your chance to date in the pods. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be returning for the second season of the reality dating competition, too.

The Circle was renewed for two seasons, which is based on a British format originally commissioned by Channel 4, sees contestants catfish their way to a $100,000 prize. The players compete against each other, in isolation, to triumph. It is hosted by Michelle Buteau and produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. The series is currently casting.

Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris return looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm & Flow.

The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.

