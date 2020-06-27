Socialite Life
Gregg Sulkin, Billy Porter, Gordon Winarick and More Insta Snaps
Gregg Sulkin, Billy Porter, Gordon Winarick and More Insta Snaps

June 27, 2020
Gregg Sulkin
Photo via Gregg Sulkin/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Gregg Sulkin it hitting it, Billy Porter is celebrating it, Gordon Winarick is enjoying it and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Gregg Sulkin

Christopher Gorham

Dylan Sprouse

Adam Lambert

Shemar Moore

View this post on Instagram

Hump Daaaaaaay 😉😏😎✌🏽

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on

Colin Hanks

View this post on Instagram

Felt Magical. Might delete later.

A post shared by Colin Hanks (@colinhanks) on

William Levy

Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram

BLACK 👏🏿 PRIDE 👏🏿 JOY 👏🏿 #ad I celebrate my Black Pride by standing boldly in my authenticity. With every breath and action I take, I consciously choose my truth and I try to reveal that power through my art, my activism and my humanity. Celebrating Pride 2020 weekend with @ketelone_us, a longtime supporter of the LGBTQIa community. Thank you for your donation to the @translawcenter, a non-profit org that does what it takes to keep trans & gender nonconforming people alive, thriving, and fighting for liberation. 🌈 #BlackJoy #BlackPride #Pride2020 Photo & Fashion Direction by @sammyratelle Jacket by @theblondsny Bathing suit by @patrickchurchny Sunglasses by @islynyc Shoes by @shoedaism Necklace by @mckenzieliautaudjewelry

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

Bryan Greenberg

Garrett Clayton

David Beckham

View this post on Instagram

@davidbeckham after a night of dancing 😊 x vb

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Adrian Grenier

Tom Ellis

View this post on Instagram

#repost @greatormondst ・・・ Fancy winning a karaoke session with @lucifernetflix star and GOSH Charity Ambassador @officialtomellis? 😈 We’re delighted to say that the lovely Tom has chosen to support us on @wishio.io and is offering this unique singalong session as a way to raise as much as possible for the hospital! 🎤 For a chance to win, all you have to is donate to GOSH via the Wishio app. 100% of all donations go to GOSH Charity, and everyone who donates gets an equal chance to win, no matter the donation size. 🏥 Visit wishio.io/events/tom or download the app via the link in @wishio.io’s bio! 📱 #GreatOrmondStreet #TomEllis #Lucifer #Lucifans #LuciferNetflix #Miranda #TomEllisFan #Karaoke #Fundraising #NHS #Wishio

A post shared by Tom Ellis (@officialtomellis) on

Trevor Donovan

Gordon Winarick

View this post on Instagram

SW @thefordestate 📷 @tony_marion

A post shared by Gordon Winarick (@gogetgordon) on

