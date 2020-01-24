Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Celebrity

Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She Was on Mushrooms When Vagina Candle Concept Was Born — WATCH

By Michael Prieve 1
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 7

Gwyneth Paltrow is dishing on where she got the idea for that peculiar candle of hers.

The This Smells Like My Vagina candle, which promises to evoke a “mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth” naturally made headlines due to its shock-worthy name, leaving many to wonder just what Paltrow and the Goop team were going for when they came up with the concept.

Gwyneth’s segment on Late Night opened with a clip for her new Netflix series The Goop Lab, during which her staff was partaking in psychedelics.

In the clip below, Seth Meyers gives Paltrow the floor, allowing her to explain the candle and its inception in her own words without so much as asking a question.

Paltrow’s response?

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 7
Pictured: (l-r) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 22, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

“It sort of started as a joke … [Douglas Little of Heretic Parfum] and I were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and I was like ‘this smells like my vagina!’ I was kidding, obviously, and we were on mushrooms — just kidding we weren’t on mushrooms!

It actually became kind of a funny thing where it was really funny to us but also a little bit punk rock … I think women, a lot of us, have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame about our body so this is just a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there.”

X