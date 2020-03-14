Heidi Klum Off AGT While Sick with Flu, Hasn’t Been Able to Get Tested For Coronavirus

Heidi Klum has revealed she’s got a fever and a cough but hasn’t been able to be tested for coronavirus yet.

This is one reason as to why the coronavirus numbers in the United States are extremely underreported right now. No one can seem to get tested.

The star has been absent from her American’s Got Talent judging post after falling ill on set and hasn’t returned since.

Now she’s given us an update from her bed, saying she hopes it’s only a cold she’s come down with, but she’s not been able to confirm either way if she has the dangerous Covid-19 virus.

The 46-year-old supermodel explained she’s been suffering from many of the symptoms associated with coronavirus as she posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday night (March 13, 2020) and why she’s been absent from her America’s Got Talent judge’s chair.

Photo via Heidi Klum/Instagram

Klum shared that she is “not feeling good” and chose to “stay home to not infect any other people.”

“It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose,” Klum said of her symptoms, noticeably speaking with a scratchy voice.

The judge reportedly left the AGT set on Tuesday after experiencing cold-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, she also skipped Wednesday’s taping, leaving Eric Stonestreet to sub in.

“I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here,” she explained. “I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one.”

Someone, please get Heidi Klum tested!

From Our Partners

OMG, Surf’s Up! Liam Hemsworth Reveals Considerable VPL While Swimming [ OMG BLOG ]

Reveals Considerable VPL While Swimming [ ] Pete Buttigieg Hilariously Attempts to Make a Pretzel as Guest Host of Jimmy Kimmel Live : WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Hilariously Attempts to Make a Pretzel as Guest Host of : WATCH [ ] Antonio Brown Proposes to Baby Mama After Trying to Evict Her [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Proposes to Baby Mama After Trying to Evict Her [ ] Hey! It’s Katie Holmes on the Cover of April’s InStyle [ Go Fug Yourself ]

on the Cover of April’s InStyle [ ] Brandi Glanville Spills Details on All of the Famous Men She’s Dated & Slept With [ Celebitchy ]

Spills Details on All of the Famous Men She’s Dated & Slept With [ ] Patrick Mouratoglou and His Amazing Bubble Butt [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

and His Amazing Bubble Butt [ ] Riley Knoxx Came To Slay [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.