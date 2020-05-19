+9 View Gallery

James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet) James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui — PHOTOS James Marsden Hits The Beach In Maui James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

With James Marsden sort of being brought back from the dead on the second season of Dead to Me, we thought there was no better time of turn back the clock a few years and revisit one of James’ past vacations.

James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014.

James Marsden enjoys a day on the beach while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on June 6, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on June 7, 2014.

Check out more photos of James Marsden in Maui in the gallery above.

FROM OUR PARTNERS