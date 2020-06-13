Jaymes Vaughan, who you may know from Reelz Channel’s Celebrity Page, The Talk and The Amazing Race, is hosting a new online series, Play Date, which premiered last Wednesday on YouTube and Twitch. You can watch the first episode here.

On the show, Jaymes serves as host and confidant to Playboy Playmate Crystal McCahill as she digitally searches for her perfect match from her Las Vegas home.

Jaymes Vaughan attends Thirst Project’s 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Of course, this is not your typical dating show, as all the action takes place virtually and the guys have no idea who each other are or that they are vying for a Playmate’s attention.

The show will allow viewers to play an integral role along the way choosing everything from the type of games the eligible singles play to get to know each other better, to the type of “virtual” dates they can go on, as well as getting a voice in who stays and who gets eliminated.

About his decision to host this unconventional dating show, Jaymes says, “I’m a romantic by nature so to be able to help make a virtual love connection during a pandemic was something I couldn’t pass up.

Of course, it also didn’t hurt when I learned Crystal was also on board as she and I are longtime friends. She’s just a kind and genuine person and I’m thrilled to help have her back during this amazing experience.”

Jaymes Vaughan attends Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California sponsored by HBO. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jaymes shared his experiences in lockdown with us as he answered our special “quarantine edition” of the Socialite Seven.

How are you doing during the quarantine?

I’m bored AF – that’s why I started hosting a quarantine dating show.

What do you miss the most?

Hugs.

What are you watching or binging right now?

Ozark.

Jaymes Vaughan attends the 2014 OUT Magazine Hot List & NY Pride Party on June 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

What’s keeping you sane?

My boyfriend (who is Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett), microwave pizza, and my dog. I’m very lucky to be quarantined with all three.

What are your go-to quarantine snacks?

The above-mentioned microwave pizza, Uncrustables, and gummy vitamins. I’m exceeding the recommended daily allowance of all of them.

Have you discovered anything surprising about yourself while on lockdown?

How fast my hair grows. Or maybe it’s ‘cause of all these gummy vitamins I’m eating like candy in lockdown.

Jaymes Vaughan attends the SeeHer platform at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. @seeHER2020 at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer)

What’s the first thing you’re going to do when all of this is over?

Let everyone else try everything I want to do for two weeks. Then if it looks like the coast is clear, give it a try myself.

