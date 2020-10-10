Socialite Life
Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Jurassic Park Open-Shirt Pose – PHOTO
Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Jurassic Park Open-Shirt Pose – PHOTO

by
October 10, 2020
Jeff Goldblum Jurassic Park

It has been nearly 30 years since Jurassic Park first arrived and Jeff Goldblum who plays Ian Malcolm in the franchise has recreated his most iconic on-screen moment.

While on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion (which is set to be released in the summer of 2022), Goldblum is giving his fans a thank you gift for registering to vote.

The actor posted the updated photo (wearing the exact same outfit as he did in the original film) to his Instagram account with the following caption:

“Wow! Thank you to everyone who used my Head Count page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies.”

It’s unclear whether the recreated scene will be included in director Colin Trevorrow‘s upcoming movie, or if the cast was just goofing around, but it’s certainly fun to see the image.

Dominion has brought back all three leads from Jurassic Park: Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern.

