Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jennifer Aniston Adopts Adorable Rescue Puppy, Lord Chesterfield
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Jennifer Aniston Adopts Adorable Rescue Puppy, Lord Chesterfield

by
October 12, 2020
Jennifer Aniston
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has welcomed a new addition to her fur family — Lord Chesterfield. The actress took to Instagram to reveal the one that has stolen her “heart” after she adopted an adorable white puppy that was recently rescued.

She wrote:

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our [paws] family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately.”

“A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes. Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have.”

I mean, this could possibly be the cutest puppy ever!

According to Wagmor Pets, Lord Chesterfield is a Great Pyranees mix. The little pup isn’t the only one from the rescue to go to a famous family. Other celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner, have adopted from Wagmor since Ellen DeGeneres posted about the animals there earlier this year.

See Also
Matthew McConaughey's Alter Ego Bobby Bandito
Matthew McConaughey’s Alter Ego Bobby Bandito Teaches Us How to Make a DIY Face Mask

Here’s Lord Chesterfield and his siblings when he was a little younger:

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X