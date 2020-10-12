Jennifer Aniston has welcomed a new addition to her fur family — Lord Chesterfield. The actress took to Instagram to reveal the one that has stolen her “heart” after she adopted an adorable white puppy that was recently rescued.

She wrote:

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our [paws] family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately.”

“A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes. Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have.”

I mean, this could possibly be the cutest puppy ever!

According to Wagmor Pets, Lord Chesterfield is a Great Pyranees mix. The little pup isn’t the only one from the rescue to go to a famous family. Other celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner, have adopted from Wagmor since Ellen DeGeneres posted about the animals there earlier this year.

Here’s Lord Chesterfield and his siblings when he was a little younger:

