Jennifer Aniston Implores You to Wear a Mask

Jennifer Aniston just shared an important reminder a number of people seem to be disregarding — the pandemic is far from being over.
The actress shared a selfie of her wearing a mask on Instagram, with the following caption:
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀
⠀
I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀
⠀
If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, Justin Theroux and Drew Barrymore are just a handful of people who commented on the photo, agreeing with Aniston’s message.
The CDC website recommends “that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
“Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings,” reads a statement on the CDC website. “Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.”
Back in May, she posted a photo of what we are all thinking of COVID-19 right about now.
Remember to wear your mask.
