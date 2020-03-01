Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Her Oscar Snub: ‘Ouch’

Actress and star of Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez, admitted she was disappointed when the Academy Awards left her out of the nominations list this year.

“I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of build-up to it,” she told media mogul Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles stop of the latter’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour on Saturday (Feb 29).

Lopez told Winfrey: “I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career – and there was a lot of, like, ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen. If she doesn’t, you’re crazy.'”

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour’ presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“And I’m reading all the articles, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t, and I was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown.”

Lopez, 50, had won critical acclaim from critics and audiences for her performance as the scheming veteran stripper Ramona in Hustlers.

Oprah and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour’ presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

While she did not win ultimately, she had nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Lopez said she felt like she let her team down. “Most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years – and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour’ presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“But you didn’t!”, said Winfrey, 66, mirroring the sentiment of the crowd at the talk.

She added: “You realize you want people’s validation, you want people to say you did a good job…and I just realized, no you don’t need that. You do this because you love it.”

