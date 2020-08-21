Joe Biden delivered the speech of his life at exactly the right time last night (August 20, 2020) at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” he said. “I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness.”

Curt and Frank has the full story which you can read here.

More from Curt and Frank: