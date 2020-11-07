Socialite Life
Now Reading
Joe Biden Wins Presidency
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Joe Biden Wins Presidency

by
November 7, 2020
oe Biden and Kamala Harris
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday (November 07, 2020), promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, and making Donald J. Trump a one-term president after four years of tumult in the White House.

The former vice president’s victory in Pennsylvania marks the third Rust Belt state that President Trump won in 2016 which in turn supported Biden in 2020, along with Michigan and Ohio. Biden is also leading in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, which Mr. Trump won in 2016.

Mr. Trump has refused to acknowledge the validity of legally cast ballots that have been counted since Election Day. However, Biden took an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, closing the president’s last path to victory.

Biden’s victory is historic, as his running mate, Kamala Harris, will be the first woman and first Black and Asian-American person to serve as vice president.

See Also
Keep it going, Paula White.
The Five — Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Trevor Donovan, Mario Rodriguez Jr., Austin Mahone, and more Insta Snaps

Joe Biden Wins Presidency

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man masks up

The Five — Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game

Mark Wahlberg reveals abs and plumbers crack Instagram video

Andy Cohen wants to bring back The Real Housewives of Miami

Stevie Nicks teams up with Miley Cyrus for ‘Edge of Midnight’ Remix — LISTEN

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X