Joe Biden Wins Presidency

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday (November 07, 2020), promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, and making Donald J. Trump a one-term president after four years of tumult in the White House.

The former vice president’s victory in Pennsylvania marks the third Rust Belt state that President Trump won in 2016 which in turn supported Biden in 2020, along with Michigan and Ohio. Biden is also leading in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, which Mr. Trump won in 2016.

Mr. Trump has refused to acknowledge the validity of legally cast ballots that have been counted since Election Day. However, Biden took an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, closing the president’s last path to victory.

Biden’s victory is historic, as his running mate, Kamala Harris, will be the first woman and first Black and Asian-American person to serve as vice president.