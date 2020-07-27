Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl

Baby alert! Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas!
24-year-old Turner and her 30-year-old Jonas husband welcomed their newborn on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at a hospital in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.
They settled on the name Willa for their little one.
Just Jared reported back in February that Sophie and Joe wanted to keep it as quiet as possible, which of course did not end up working out so well.
“The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared, while a second source added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”
Congrats to the new family of three!
