And so it begins. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrived at a High Court in London earlier today (July 07, 2020) for what will be a three-week libel trial over allegations that Depp assaulted her.

Heard arrived with her girlfriend Bianca Butti, sister Whitney, and lawyer Jennifer Robinson as they walked hand-in-hand into the courtroom.

Depp is suing The Sun newspaper as well as its executive editor Dan Wootton over claims that he behaved like a “violent monster” to Heard during their two-year marriage.

Amber Heard,(C), American actress and former wife of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp arrives on the first day of libel trial brought by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp against News Group Newspapers (NGN), at the High Court in London, on July 7, 2020. – A libel trial was due to begin on Tuesday between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and a British tabloid newspaper over claims that he was violent to his former wife, Amber Heard. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Depp denies allegations that he hit Heard and will spend the next three days on the stand being questioned in what is being referred to as a “blockbuster trial.”

The actor had tried to get Heard banned from entering the court but failed in his attempts. That did not work out so well.

Not only does Depp deny Heard’s assault allegations, but he also says that she assaulted him.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrives on the first day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN), at the High Court in London, on July 7, 2020. – A libel trial was due to begin on Tuesday between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and a British tabloid newspaper over claims that he was violent to his former wife, Amber Heard. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Heard claims that her former husband slapped, shoved, and choked her after a night of drug use and drinking.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Johnny Depp News

It was reported back in April that Depp planned to show footage that he believed would prove he didn’t abuse Heard.

Amber Heard arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 7, 2020 in London, England. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

In total, there are said to be 87 videos taken of Amber between May 21 to May 26 in 2016, and she interacted with multiple employees of the building, who have testified that they did not see any injuries on her.

Opening Remarks in Johnny Depp Trial

In his written opening remarks, Depp’s lead counsel, David Sherborne said that one of the issues the court needs to decide is “whether the allegations published by the defendants are true.” “If it finds that they are untrue, as we say they are, then the court will proceed to make an award of damages,” he said.

“It will come as no surprise to hear that this is not a case about money. It is about vindication. Mr. Depp has made that clear at various hearings. That is why he has come here – to clear his reputation.”

Johnny Depp arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand on July 7, 2020 in London, England. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

In his note, Sherborne gave a summary of the main allegations of domestic violence at the heart of the case. He said it is Depp’s case that he “did not attack Ms. Heard on these occasions or at all.”

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Amber Heard News

“Ms. Heard has invented these stories of serious violence,” the barrister said. “He (Depp) is not and never has been a wife-beater. Indeed, he says that it was Ms Heard who was the one who started physical fights, who punched or hit him (and there was little he could really do to stop this); she was the abuser, not him. And the contemporaneous evidence fully supports that, as the court will hear.”

Amber Heard, American actress and former wife of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, arrives on the first day of libel trial brought by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp against News Group Newspapers (NGN), at the High Court in London, on July 7, 2020. – A libel trial was due to begin on Tuesday between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and a British tabloid newspaper over claims that he was violent to his former wife, Amber Heard. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million in the US over a column she wrote for the Washington Post where she described herself as a “domestic abuse victim.”

Depp claims that despite not naming him, it goes against defamation laws.

The UK court case will have a huge impact on the one in the US, it is believed.

Johnny Depp arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand on July 7, 2020 in London, England. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp is seen below arriving for court

Launch the gallery above to see more photos of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Arriving in Court.

