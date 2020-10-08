Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes Viral With Fly on Mike Pence Head Response

The fly that landed on Mike Pence‘s head during last nights (October 07, 2020) vice presidential debate has been the talk of the internet since it made it’s two-minute appearance.
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrayed Vice President Selina Meyer on the hit show Veep is regretting that there was never a fly storyline on her HBO show.
She wrote, “Well, I really wish we had thought of this on @veephbo. Who is controlling that fly?”
She followed up her original comment by noting that the moment was actually “too obvious” to have covered on the show.
