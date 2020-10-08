Socialite Life
Now Reading
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes Viral With Fly on Mike Pence Head Response
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes Viral With Fly on Mike Pence Head Response

by
October 8, 2020
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The fly that landed on Mike Pence‘s head during last nights (October 07, 2020) vice presidential debate has been the talk of the internet since it made it’s two-minute appearance.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrayed Vice President Selina Meyer on the hit show Veep is regretting that there was never a fly storyline on her HBO show.

She wrote, “Well, I really wish we had thought of this on @veephbo. Who is controlling that fly?”

She followed up her original comment by noting that the moment was actually “too obvious” to have covered on the show.

See Also
Kylie Jenner REVOLVE Desert House - Day 2
21-Year-Old Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire in the World

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X