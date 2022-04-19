Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone slapped her three times without warning on Flight Attendant set

Published by

Kaley Cuoco reveals Sharon Stone “b**** slapped” her three times during ‘The Flight Attendant‘ filming.

The 36-year-old actress has recalled working with the 64-year-old star on her series, and Sharon – who plays her mother on the show – improvised a slap during an intense scene.

Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Kaley said: “Before we started the scene, she sat me down and said, Hey how do you feel about me touching you in this scene?’

“I said, ‘Whatever you want to do, you are Sharon Stone.’ “

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress explained that they did the scene, and Sharon said her line as planned before grabbing her co-star’s face.

She added: “Then she whacks me… It was real. First of all, the reaction was about as real as you could get.

“I had snot coming out and I’m crying, and literally shaking and ‘Cut’. No one moves. No one makes a sound.

“No one knows if Kaley is happy, did she tell Sharon to slap her?”

Sharon apologised and told the actress she loved her, insisting the slap “just felt right for the scene”.

Kaley quipped: “I just got b**** slapped.”

Producers then came over and suggested telling Sharon they got everything in the first take, but Kaley suggested they just went again.

She explained: “I said ‘Listen, I’m going to bet that woman is not slapping me again’. Do not tell Sharon Stone not to slap me. She is not going to do it again.

“We do another take. I’m crying. She comes up to me and she wails on me again and they get another incredibly real reaction because I just got slapped a second time.

“She comes back and she’s like ‘I’m sorry it just felt right for the take.’ “

Her team joined her outside while she was holding her face and suggested saying something, but Kaley was adamant Sharon wouldn’t slap her “a third time”, joking that “there’s no way”.

She found herself pulling back during the third take, and added: “‘Just get in there Kaley, she is not going to slap you again’. Get in there, she slaps me again. Three times I got slapped…

“Now I need to ice. It was insane but one of the best stories I have ever had.”