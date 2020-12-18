Socialite Life
Cheer star Jerry Harris pleads not guilty to seven child sex charges
Cheer star Jerry Harris pleads not guilty to seven child sex charges

December 18, 2020
In today’s QuickiesJerry Harris, Little House on the Prairie, Connie Chung, Zac Efron, Eminem, Gillian Anderson, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Cheer star Jerry Harris pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges after being accused of soliciting sex from minors.

The reality star, 21, entered his plea on Thursday, December 17, though he did not physically appear in court. He pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor.

Each of the sexual exploitation of children counts carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment if convicted. The enticement charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison, and the receipt of child pornography count carries a minimum of five years behind bars.

In Other News

