Tom Cruise may be secretly dating Hayley Atwell, his Mission Impossible 7 co-star
Tom Cruise may be secretly dating Hayley Atwell, his Mission Impossible 7 co-star

December 18, 2020
Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Cruise is said to be dating his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. The two stars are currently working on the Mission: Impossible sequel, with filming taking place all over Europe, including Norway and Italian cities Venice and Rome, and have reportedly “hit it off” on set, per The Sun.

It’s claimed that Tom, 58, is now romantically involved with Hayley, 38, with sources claiming the difficulties filming has faced during the coronavirus pandemic has only brought the pair “closer together.”

Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell are pictured during the filming of “Mission Impossible : Lybra” on October 6, 2020 in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” a production source told The Sun.

“They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.”

Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell (Rear in car) are pictured during the filming of “Mission Impossible : Lybra” on October 6, 2020 in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Neither Tom nor Hayley have confirmed the reports, but the pair have been seen getting close during filming – with one scene seeing the pair handcuffed together while filming an action-packed, high-speed car chase through the center of Rome.

