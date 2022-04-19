What does Drake posting a throwback pic of him hugging Taylor Swift mean?

Taylor Swift’s fans don’t know what to think of Drake’s latest Instagram post.

The rapper shared a throwback photo Monday night (Apr. 18, 2022) of himself giving the “All Too Well” singer a hug from behind as she holds onto him and nestles her head in his arm.

Drake put the image on the last slide in his carousel. In the accompaniment of the post, he simply penned, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”

Fans have since speculated that Drake and Taylor have something up their sleeves. “The world needs a drake and Taylor swift song at this point,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added, “Drake wouldn’t randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that… Looks like the collaboration is really coming.”

Others, meanwhile, believed that Drake will be featured on Taylor’s upcoming re-recording of her 2014 album, “1989”. One user wrote, “Remember there were rumors about Drake x Taylor Swift during the 1989 era? What if the song is in the vault tracks?”

“He posted this as the 5th photo and 1989 is her 5th album and she has a 1989 era haircut!!” a different person confidently stated. One other user, on the other hand, declared, “1989 TV [Taylor’s Version] IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!!”

In 2016, he teased plans to make music with the “Cardigan” singer in November 2016. “Is that velvet?” he wrote via Instagram, alongside a candid photo of himself and Swift at a party, in reference to the velvet turtleneck he wore to the event. The duo even starred in a pair of Apple Music commercials released around the same time, which featured them singing each other’s songs while working out in the gym.

Three years later, Swift wore a pin of the “Hotline Bling” performer’s face on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, Lover.

Such teases!

