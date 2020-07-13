Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, died Sunday (July 12, 2020), her Travolta said. She was 57.

Travolta confirmed his wife’s death in an Instagram post late Sunday. He said she died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston attend the Santa Barbara International Film Festival honoring John Travolta with the Kirk Douglas award held at the Four Seasons Biltmore hotel on November 15,2007 in Santa Barbara California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Travolta announced the news in an Instagram post:

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

A rep for the family told People magazine that it was Preston’s wish to keep her cancer battle private.

They said, “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston at Lenny’s Pizza on June 12, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Getty Images)

The couple, who met on the set of the movie The Experts in 1987, had celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary just last year.

They had three children, 20-year-old Ella, nine-year-old Benjamin, and Jett, who was 16 when he died in 2009.

Ella Travolta has shared a touching tribute to her ”courageous, strong, beautiful and loving” mom.

I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.

Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.❤️

