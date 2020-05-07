Somehow Butt Masks Are Part of Kesha’s Quarantine Self-Care Routine

Kesha has been known to be a little eccentric. The singer recently opened up about her lockdown self-care and routine and it’s nothing but quirky. While normally celebrities follow the beauty routine of exfoliation and DIY mains, Kesha is all about Butt Masks.

Yes, you read that right, and if you are wondering what “butt masks” are just like us, then they are just like face masks, but for your butts. Hold those expressions, cause it’s exactly as weird as it sounds.

The pop star and founder of makeup brand Kesha Rose Beauty spoke to Refinery 29 and shared how she’s “been evaluating what I need in my life” during the lockdown, and applies a butt mask every night. She gets her boyfriend to do it for her, as the two are seeing out the coronavirus lockdown together.

“It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that’s another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend (Brad Ashenfelter),” Kesha said. “It’s one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness.”

“Formulated with citrus to brighten and rejuvenate your skin,” the Bawdy Butt Masks‘ online description reads.

“It helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and alleviate dullness, leaving your skin plump, hydrated, and radiant-looking. It’s like sunshine for your behind.”

Okay, I get it. Who wants a dull bum?

New in the SL Shop

From Our Partners

★ Naomi Campbell Breaks Down 13 Met Gala Looks From 1900 Til Now [OMG BLOG]

★ Barbra Streisand Releases Tribute Video for COVID-19 Frontline Workers: WATCH [Towleroad]

★ Every Comedian You’ve Ever Heard of to Perform Sunday Night [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Blake Lively Has Worn Some Pretty Memorable Stuff to the Met [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat Are Still “Hanging Out Plenty” During the Quarantine [Celebitchy]

★ Cole Escola Returns With an Online Version of ‘Help! I’m Stuck!’ [Kenneth in the 212]

★ NYC Subways Getting Nightly Whore’s Bath [Boy Culture]