Kevin Bacon Launches ‘6 Degrees’ Social Distancing Challenge

Kevin Bacon has come up with an amusing way to encourage self-isolation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with a “6 Degrees” social media campaign.

On his Instagram account, Bacon posted a video of himself speaking about the coronavirus and how it threatens the safety of many of the people we know and love.

Satirizing the “6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon” cinephiles use to link Bacon to virtually any other actor in Hollywood through their work, Bacon tells his followers he’s just six degrees away from them, making a point of just how easy it is for the highly-contagious coronavirus to spread from one person to another.

Taking to social media, Bacon said: “Hi, folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you.”

“Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus.

“Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick.”

“Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for,” Bacon continued, telling people that his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick is his reason for being so careful.

He then asked his followers to post a similar video or photo wIth the hashtag #IStayHomeFor and to tag six other people in the process.

“The more folks involved, the merrier – we’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!),” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Bacon himself kicked off the campaign by saying he’ll stay home for fellow celebs Jimmy Fallon, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, David Beckham and Elton John.

