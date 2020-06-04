Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine’s highest-paid celebrity list for 2020, despite editors at the magazine questioning the real value of her business empire.

Jenner sits pretty atop the list despite questions being asked about the true scale of her fortune, with experts valuing her earnings at $590 million after she pocketed $540 million before tax by selling 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics firm to beauty retailer Coty.

The reality star tops Thursday’s list just days after Forbes published an article headlined Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire.

Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

In an article published last month, Forbes boldly accused Jenner of faking her finances in order to appear more wealthy than she actually is, which she denied.

The exposé claimed that the makeup mogul, who had previously been dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire ever by the magazine, lied about her earnings for years and backed up those numbers with falsified tax returns.

Jenner tweeted in response, “What am i even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site. All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West ranks second on the rundown with $170 million thanks to his ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, which now dwarfs his income from music.

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Sports star Roger Federer closes the top three with $106.3 million. This makes him the first tennis player to earn the top spot among athletes on the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed the 4th spot with $105 million became the first team player to earn $1 billion during his career.

Together the top 100 on the list earned $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of concerts, sports events and movie productions around the world.

Check out the top 20 highest paid celebrities list below:

1 – Kylie Jenner – $590 million

2 – Kanye West – $170 million

3 – Roger Federer – $106.3 million

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo – $105 million

5 – Lionel Messi – $104 million

6 – Tyler Perry – $97 million

7 – Neymar – $95.5 million

8 – Howard Stern – $90 million

9 – LeBron James – $88.2 million

10 – Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

11 – Rush Limbaugh – $85 million

12 – Ellen DeGeneres – $84 million

13 – Bill Simmons – $82.5 million

14 – Elton John – $81 million

15 – James Patterson – $80 million-

16 – Stephen Curry – $74.4 million

17 – Ariana Grande – $72 million

18 – Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

19 – Gordon Ramsay – $70 million

20 – Jonas Brothers – $68.5 million

