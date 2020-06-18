Lady Gaga Gifts Fan the Leather Jacket Off Her Back

Share a moving story and you shall receive! 27-year-old Shannon McKee received the ultimate gift from Lady Gaga after an encounter with her at her local market.

McKee revealed to Today that she first encountered Gaga when she commented on her outerwear.

“I walked in and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s a really badass jacket you got on,'” McKee remembers telling Gaga.” And she said, ‘Thank you.’ I kind of recognized the voice, but I’m not one to really go up to celebrities.”

McKee then left the market but later decided she wanted to go back in and tell the singer something else.

“I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me,” McKee says. “And so when I went back, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.'”

McKee says that Gaga appeared to be moved by the story, telling her to tell her friend that she loves him. At the time, Gaga was out with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and didn’t want to pose for photos, but handed McKee her jacket instead.

The paparazzi caught the moment on camera for posterity.

“As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, ‘You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a** with it now,'” McKee shares.

“I couldn’t have been more thankful to have met someone as sweet and caring and compassionate and just an overall beautiful person as her,” she said, according to TODAY. “I wanted to cry because it was so heartfelt in that moment. I have been a fan of hers since I was in high school. Timing is everything. I truly believe in this moment of time…it needed to happen.”

