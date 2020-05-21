Lana Del Rey Announces New Album in a Very Questionable Way

Lana Del Rey has announced that her next album is set to be released on September 5, 2020.

In her Instagram announcement today (May 21, 2020), she first took on haters, critics, hypocrites and misogynists and managed to drag Beyoncé and pretty much every other female pop star.

Quarantine has apparently affected Lana.

Lana Del Rey attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all seeing are now very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

And then here is how she went about calling everyone out.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f–king, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”

In light of these comments she’s been getting dragged on social media. Twitter critics are questioning why she would compare the content of her music to that of a slew of mostly African-American female artists.

She aimed her question to "the culture" and then proceeded to name black women specifically (and Ariana/Camilla) who make R&B, Hip Hop and Urban music.



Why is that? Why not Taylor? Billie? Adele? Gaga? Katy? Dua?… Why specifically the "urban" girls? https://t.co/PqGODKqIVI — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) May 21, 2020

Read her full Instagram post below.

