Lana Del Rey has announced that her next album is set to be released on September 5, 2020.
In her Instagram announcement today (May 21, 2020), she first took on haters, critics, hypocrites and misogynists and managed to drag Beyoncé and pretty much every other female pop star.
Quarantine has apparently affected Lana.
“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all seeing are now very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”
And then here is how she went about calling everyone out.
“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f–king, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”
In light of these comments she’s been getting dragged on social media. Twitter critics are questioning why she would compare the content of her music to that of a slew of mostly African-American female artists.
Read her full Instagram post below.
THE LATEST
- Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
- Lana Del Rey Announces New Album in a Very Questionable Way
- Lori Loughlin Will Plead Guilty in College Admission Scandal, Will Serve Two Months in Prison
- Gigi Hadid Talks Being Pregnant During Fashion Month and if She’s Used Fillers
- Andy Cohen Royally Pissed Soap Fans With This Comment
- Mary-Kate Olsen Split From Olivier Sarkozy Because He Didn’t Want Kids
- The Five — Kendall Roy, The Vivienne, JoJo Siwa, A Sterilized Hippo Suit, and Kristin Cavallari
- Ryan Phillippe, Jerry O’Connell, Rick Cosnett and More Insta Snaps