Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lenny Kravitz On That Time He Accidentally Exposed Himself Onstage
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Lenny Kravitz On That Time He Accidentally Exposed Himself Onstage

by
October 1, 2020
Lenny Kravitz arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

If you recall, back in 2015 Lenny Kravitz was performing in concert in Stockholm, Sweden and the most embarrassing things happened.

Kravitz bent down and his pants split open exposing his penis to the crowd.

For the first time, he discussed the incident during an interview with Men’s Health magazine.

Lenny Kravitz Men's Health

When asked about the moment, Kravitz responded, “I don’t even think about it. Y’know, John Lennon was [naked] on the cover of that Two Virgins record. If he could do that, then it’s whatever.”

So no biggie!

In the same interview, Kravitz discusses his good friendship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet‘s husband, Jason Momoa.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz says with a shrug.

“We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X