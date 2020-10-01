If you recall, back in 2015 Lenny Kravitz was performing in concert in Stockholm, Sweden and the most embarrassing things happened.

Kravitz bent down and his pants split open exposing his penis to the crowd.

For the first time, he discussed the incident during an interview with Men’s Health magazine.

When asked about the moment, Kravitz responded, “I don’t even think about it. Y’know, John Lennon was [naked] on the cover of that Two Virgins record. If he could do that, then it’s whatever.”

So no biggie!

In the same interview, Kravitz discusses his good friendship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet‘s husband, Jason Momoa.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz says with a shrug.

“We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE