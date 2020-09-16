Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lil Nas X Announces Children’s Book ‘C Is for Country’
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Lil Nas X Announces Children’s Book ‘C Is for Country’

by
September 16, 2020
US rapper Lil Nas X
Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Lil Nax X achieved record-breaking success with his massive hit “Old Town Road,” and he has a new album that should be dropping soon.

That doesn’t mean the singer and rapper doesn’t have other projects in the works.

On Tuesday (September 15, 2020), Lil Nas X announced that Random House will be publishing his book C is for Country next year, and that it’s now available for pre-order.

According to Variety, the plot will revolve around Lil Nas X and his steed, Panini. It will teach children their ABC’s by lining up each letter with a country-themed object.

“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could’ve hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”

See Also
Matt Bomer
Our 10 Favorite Matt Bomer Instagram Photos of 2018

The book’s announcement adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ The hottest fall fashion trend? Crocheted men’s pants? [OMG BLOG]

Trump Campaign “Support Our Troops” ad features a photo of Russian jets. Oops? [Towleroad]

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Chris Evans talks about his penis pic with Tamron Hall. [Curt and Frank]

Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]

Wills and Kate are back out and about in public doing things like making bagels. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Garner responds to comment asking her if she’s pregnant. [Celebitchy]

★ The story of a teenager who was once a devoted “little monster” but now thinks Lady Gaga eats babies. [Boy Culture]

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X