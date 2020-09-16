Lil Nas X Announces Children’s Book ‘C Is for Country’

Lil Nax X achieved record-breaking success with his massive hit “Old Town Road,” and he has a new album that should be dropping soon.

That doesn’t mean the singer and rapper doesn’t have other projects in the works.

On Tuesday (September 15, 2020), Lil Nas X announced that Random House will be publishing his book C is for Country next year, and that it’s now available for pre-order.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

According to Variety, the plot will revolve around Lil Nas X and his steed, Panini. It will teach children their ABC’s by lining up each letter with a country-themed object.

“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could’ve hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”

The book’s announcement adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS ★ The hottest fall fashion trend? Crocheted men’s pants? [OMG BLOG] ★ Trump Campaign “Support Our Troops” ad features a photo of Russian jets. Oops? [Towleroad] ★ Cardi B files for divorce from Offset! [Evil Beet Gossip] ★ Chris Evans talks about his penis pic with Tamron Hall. [Curt and Frank] ★ Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212] ★ Wills and Kate are back out and about in public doing things like making bagels. [Go Fug Yourself] ★ Jennifer Garner responds to comment asking her if she’s pregnant. [Celebitchy] ★ The story of a teenager who was once a devoted “little monster” but now thinks Lady Gaga eats babies. [Boy Culture]