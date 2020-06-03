Socialite Life
Now Reading
Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

by
June 3, 2020
Variety's Annual Power Of Young Hollywood - Arrivals

Lili Reinhart revealed that she is bisexual on Instagram today while promoting a Black Lives Matter protest.

The actress posted about an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest that is taking place in West Hollywood this afternoon and revealed she would be attending.

The Art Of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration - Heaven - Arrivals
Lili Reinhart attends Michael Muller’s HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium on January 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she added. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

In the flyer, organizers urged participants to “join us for a peaceful walk” down Santa Monica Blvd., from La Cienega to Robertson. “We stand with you,” it read.

Lili Reinhardt Instagram post
Photo via Lili Reinhardt/Instagram

Reinhart’s announcement comes after reports she and boyfriend/costar Cole Sprouse split. It also coincides with the beginning of Pride Month and ongoing protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

See Also
2020 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020

Though neither Lili nor Cole—who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale—have confirmed the breakup, Cole’s twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, commented on the split in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling fans that his sibling is quarantined with his Riverdale costar, KJ Apa, since the breakup.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“I mean, he’s living,” Dylan said. “Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, These New Costumes by the Cheap Cosplay Guy Are Genius [OMG BLOG]
NFL Player’s Encounter with White Elderly Woman Goes Viral: ‘I Just Want You to Know You Matter to Me’ — WATCH [Towleroad]
Sharon Stone Give Instructions on Creating a Safe Room in IG Video [Evil Beet Gossip]
I Never Once Understood the Fascination With Britney [Sic] Spears, Until THIS [Kenneth in the 212]
One Thing We Can Always Count On: Ben Affleck WILL Go To Dunkin Donuts [Go Fug Yourself]
Nip/Tuck Star Kelly Carlson Explains Why She Gave Up Her Acting Career [Celebitchy]
Beyoncé Calls Out the Inaction on the Murders of Black Men by Police Officers [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X