Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

Lili Reinhart revealed that she is bisexual on Instagram today while promoting a Black Lives Matter protest.

The actress posted about an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest that is taking place in West Hollywood this afternoon and revealed she would be attending.

Lili Reinhart attends Michael Muller’s HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium on January 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she added. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

In the flyer, organizers urged participants to “join us for a peaceful walk” down Santa Monica Blvd., from La Cienega to Robertson. “We stand with you,” it read.

Photo via Lili Reinhardt/Instagram

Reinhart’s announcement comes after reports she and boyfriend/costar Cole Sprouse split. It also coincides with the beginning of Pride Month and ongoing protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

Though neither Lili nor Cole—who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale—have confirmed the breakup, Cole’s twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, commented on the split in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling fans that his sibling is quarantined with his Riverdale costar, KJ Apa, since the breakup.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“I mean, he’s living,” Dylan said. “Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute.”

