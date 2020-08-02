The Internet Praises Lisa Bonet for Her Taste in Men on Jason Momoa’s Birthday

I was a little bit worried when I saw Lisa Bonet trending on Twitter, but was relieved to find out that it was due to the fact that everyone was just giving her props for having good taste in men.
“Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies,” 56-year-old Lenny Kravitz, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo with Jason Momoa. “One family. One love.”
Bonet is currently married to Jason and was previously married to Kravitz.
Kravitz and Bonet’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, shared her own celebratory post for Momoa on Instagram on Saturday. “Happy birthday papabear! I love you,” the 31-year-old captioned two photos.
“I love you zozo bear,” Momoa replied. “With all my heart. proud papa bear♥♥”
Here is a sampling of how much the internet loved all of this.
