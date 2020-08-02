The Internet Praises Lisa Bonet for Her Taste in Men on Jason Momoa’s Birthday

I was a little bit worried when I saw Lisa Bonet trending on Twitter, but was relieved to find out that it was due to the fact that everyone was just giving her props for having good taste in men.

“Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies,” 56-year-old Lenny Kravitz, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo with Jason Momoa. “One family. One love.”

Bonet is currently married to Jason and was previously married to Kravitz.

Kravitz and Bonet’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, shared her own celebratory post for Momoa on Instagram on Saturday. “Happy birthday papabear! I love you,” the 31-year-old captioned two photos.

“I love you zozo bear,” Momoa replied. “With all my heart. proud papa bear♥♥”

Here is a sampling of how much the internet loved all of this.

If life is a game Lisa Bonet has already won https://t.co/SUlZ7u6eKB — Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) August 1, 2020

Lisa Bonet needs to give us her prayer transcripts right along with Ciara. A Ted Talk would be nice too https://t.co/ndikRpEanN — Jenn Jenn (@JennMonay) August 1, 2020

Acting surprised like Lisa Bonet isn’t Lisa Bonet…who wouldn’t wanna keep her in their life 🤨🥰🤨🥰👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/AcCft1XVfE — 🍉💋WatermelonKiss💋🍉 (@Stylinonem104) August 1, 2020

I'm coming back in my next life as Lisa Bonet and you can't talk me out of it — Megan Thee Masked (@americanmegalo) August 1, 2020

Sure Lisa Bonet probably took the picture too https://t.co/0eUxc0y6bI — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 1, 2020

Good evening to #LisaBonet and only Lisa Bonet. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/vyI5cuTLpb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 1, 2020

Everyone think Lisa Bonet is lucky and she is but she’s obviously special and Jason and Lenny are the lucky ones 😍 pic.twitter.com/fFPnV5tI6G — Since1985 (@Since19854) August 1, 2020